Employers (NYSE:EIG) vs. Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Head to Head Survey

Employers (NYSE:EIG) and Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Employers and Metromile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Employers 20.42% 6.99% 2.14% Metromile N/A -86.91% -33.28%

70.1% of Employers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of Metromile shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Employers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Employers and Metromile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Employers $711.40 million 1.64 $119.80 million $3.10 13.34 Metromile N/A N/A -$15.64 million N/A N/A

Employers has higher revenue and earnings than Metromile.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Employers and Metromile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Employers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Metromile 0 2 0 0 2.00

Employers currently has a consensus target price of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.47%. Metromile has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.92%. Given Metromile’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Metromile is more favorable than Employers.

Summary

Employers beats Metromile on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business. It offers insurance focuses on select small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company was founded in April 2005 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc. provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

