Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Announces Earnings Results

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported 0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.01 by 0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

EDR stock traded up 1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 24.91. 3,291,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,178. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of 22.02 and a twelve month high of 33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 26.04.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 33.38.

In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 33,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total value of 964,134.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,801 shares in the company, valued at 951,229. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total value of 780,911.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 735,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,652 shares of company stock worth $3,879,509.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Endeavor Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

