Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Shares Gap Up to $23.09

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 23.09, but opened at 24.09. Endeavor Group shares last traded at 25.53, with a volume of 6,885 shares trading hands.

EDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of 26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total transaction of 2,033,045.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,994,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 33,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total value of 964,134.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,801 shares in the company, valued at 951,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $255,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

