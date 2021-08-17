Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Receives $6.66 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.66.

EXK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.30 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

EXK traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 32,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,324. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $737.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 22.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

