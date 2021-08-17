Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) and Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Head-To-Head Comparison

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) and Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Américas and Huaneng Power International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Américas 6.75% 8.86% 3.44% Huaneng Power International N/A N/A N/A

Enel Américas has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huaneng Power International has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of Enel Américas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Huaneng Power International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Enel Américas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enel Américas and Huaneng Power International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Américas $12.19 billion 0.83 $825.20 million N/A N/A Huaneng Power International $24.55 billion 0.25 $344.55 million N/A N/A

Enel Américas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Huaneng Power International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Enel Américas and Huaneng Power International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Américas 0 0 0 0 N/A Huaneng Power International 2 1 0 0 1.33

Dividends

Enel Américas pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Huaneng Power International pays an annual dividend of $0.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Enel Américas has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Huaneng Power International has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Enel Américas beats Huaneng Power International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis AmÃ©ricas S.A. and changed its name to Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. in December 2016. Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel S.p.A.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities. The company generates power from gas turbine, hydro, wind, photovoltaic, biomass, coal, solar, and oil resources. It is also involved in the sale of coal ash and lime; provision of cargo loading and storage, port, warehousing, and conveying services; photovoltaic power generation projects development and construction; and provision of thermal energy and cold energy services, as well as thermal heating services. In addition, the company engages in the repair of power equipment; provision of water supply and transportation services; construction and operation of electricity distribution networks and heating pipe networks; energy supply, energy transmission, and substation project contracting activities; cargo transportation; and port management, investment, and development activities. Further, it is involved in the management of industrial water and waste, as well as provides environment engineering, and information technology and management consulting services. Additionally, it sells raw and processed coal; and provides central heat, and plumbing and pipe installation services, as well as desalinated water. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a controlled generating capacity of 113,357 megawatts and an equity-based installed capacity of 98,948 megawatts. Huaneng Power International, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

