Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ET. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 949,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $8,878,217.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,049,370 shares of company stock worth $18,968,690 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.29. 160,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,544,930. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

ET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

