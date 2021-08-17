Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Receives C$10.84 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday, August 6th.

ERF stock opened at C$6.83 on Friday. Enerplus has a one year low of C$2.22 and a one year high of C$9.28. The firm has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.69%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.18 per share, with a total value of C$81,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,330,089.36.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

