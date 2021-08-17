Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,382,000 after purchasing an additional 756,853 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 772.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 482,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,279,000 after purchasing an additional 427,420 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 448,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,690,000 after purchasing an additional 319,198 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 606.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 336,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,548,000 after purchasing an additional 288,796 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,969,000 after purchasing an additional 246,140 shares during the period. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,042,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,468 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,358 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENPH. began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.03.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $167.54 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 130.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

