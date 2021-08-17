Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the July 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ESVIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.65 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.30 to C$2.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.07.

Shares of ESVIF opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

