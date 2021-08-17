Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,448.54% and a negative return on equity of 243.01%.

NASDAQ:ENTX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818,139. Entera Bio has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $118.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entera Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Entera Bio from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.