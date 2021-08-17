Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s previous close.

ETR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $110.28 on Tuesday. Entergy has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.39.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $846,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,154. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,960 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth about $841,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 491.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,800,000 after buying an additional 98,340 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 899.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 61,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,650,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,063,000 after buying an additional 265,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 422.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,715,000 after buying an additional 46,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

