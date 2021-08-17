EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,260,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the July 15th total of 6,310,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Barclays upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

EOG traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,606,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,487. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.35.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

