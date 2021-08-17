Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Gap Down to $13.74

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.74, but opened at $13.23. Eos Energy Enterprises shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 51 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $778.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 2.4% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

