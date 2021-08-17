EPIQ Capital Group LLC Buys New Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AFRM stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,203,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,021. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $146.90.
Affirm Company Profile
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.
Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.