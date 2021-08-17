EPIQ Capital Group LLC Buys New Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFRM stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,203,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,021. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $146.90.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.21.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

