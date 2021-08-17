EPIQ Capital Group LLC Has $4.31 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 0.5% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 45,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,044. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.13. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $77.64 and a 12 month high of $105.88.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

