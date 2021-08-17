EPIQ Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,765,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,706 shares during the period. Cortexyme accounts for about 20.8% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Cortexyme worth $199,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRTX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cortexyme by 824.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,187,697.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $30,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,030. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cortexyme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

CRTX stock traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.18. The company had a trading volume of 282,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,314. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $121.98. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.70.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

