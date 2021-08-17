Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Sets New 52-Week High at $118.00

Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 118 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 115.79 ($1.51), with a volume of 194547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.50).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 108.46. The company has a market capitalization of £167.79 million and a P/E ratio of 64.33.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

