EQT (NYSE:EQT) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Mizuho

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered EQT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.21.

EQT opened at $17.36 on Friday. EQT has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.35.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 1,572.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 216,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 203,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in EQT by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,417 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 620.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 236,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 203,349 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 453,972 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after acquiring an additional 34,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

