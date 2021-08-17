Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Equinix by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 12,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Equinix by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 94,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,342,000 after purchasing an additional 28,535 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Equinix by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.28.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,757 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,492 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $827.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $845.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $816.96. The firm has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

