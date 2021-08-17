Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Position Increased by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the quarter. Equinor ASA accounts for 2.6% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 11.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 25,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 5.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.59.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $21.06. 56,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,028. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.91, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.26%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

