Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for EnLink Midstream, LLC’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EnLink Midstream in a report issued on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.47.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $5.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 3.55. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 18.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 6.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 13.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip acquired 8,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $49,355.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 35,335 shares of company stock valued at $145,500. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 152.00%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

