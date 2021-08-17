ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ESSA Pharma stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.76. 1,797,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,177. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $313.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.65. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ESSA Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) by 390.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ESSA Pharma were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

