Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys New Position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 60,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period.

RSX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,766,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,458. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.90. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $29.68.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

