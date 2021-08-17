Essex Financial Services Inc. Invests $1.38 Million in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA)

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,327,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,424,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 3,521.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 27,852 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FXA traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $72.09. The company had a trading volume of 15,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,615. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.29. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a 52-week low of $69.83 and a 52-week high of $79.55.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

