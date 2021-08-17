Essex Financial Services Inc. Invests $441,000 in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth $19,298,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,640,000 after purchasing an additional 90,672 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 28.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 254,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,975,000 after purchasing an additional 55,988 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 33.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 108,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 4,151.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDA stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.77. The stock had a trading volume of 73,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.76 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $132.39 and a 52 week high of $180.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.