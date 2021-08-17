Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $721,337,000 after acquiring an additional 137,658 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 30.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,125,000 after acquiring an additional 821,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Royal Gold by 97.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,430,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,622,000 after buying an additional 1,200,902 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 8.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,907,000 after buying an additional 102,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 7.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,767,000 after buying an additional 48,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGLD traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $113.44. The company had a trading volume of 306,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,176. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $140.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 49.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

RGLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.47.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

