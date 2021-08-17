Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,035,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,341,000 after buying an additional 18,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,238,000 after purchasing an additional 289,584 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,371,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,232,000 after purchasing an additional 487,139 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,083,000 after purchasing an additional 166,159 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 848,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period.

VDE stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.09. 1,076,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,342. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.54. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

