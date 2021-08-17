Essex Financial Services Inc. Takes $576,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 511,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,407,000 after acquiring an additional 87,286 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 95,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 16,290 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 138,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after buying an additional 28,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $208,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,872 shares of company stock worth $2,115,262. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.86. 4,705,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,687,445. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.94. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

