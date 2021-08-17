ETHPlus (ETHP) Market Capitalization Reaches $8,987.03

ETHPlus (CURRENCY:ETHP) traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One ETHPlus coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPlus has a market cap of $8,987.03 and approximately $448.00 worth of ETHPlus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ETHPlus has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00062230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00016799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $424.79 or 0.00926476 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00049303 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.01 or 0.00163602 BTC.

About ETHPlus

ETHPlus (CRYPTO:ETHP) is a coin. ETHPlus’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,308,522 coins. ETHPlus’ official website is ethplus.net . ETHPlus’ official Twitter account is @EthPlus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in April, 2020, the ETHPlus platform is built by a cryptocurrency (ETHP), a wallet (ETHPWallet), and a payment system (ETHPay). “

Buying and Selling ETHPlus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPlus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPlus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHPlus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

