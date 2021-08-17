Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

ETON traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,423. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.04. The firm has a market cap of $100.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.25. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In related news, CEO Sean Brynjelsen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $2,014,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 623,000 shares of company stock worth $4,091,980. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

