EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Down 40.2% in July

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the July 15th total of 11,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EDRY. TheStreet cut shares of EuroDry from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of EuroDry from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of EuroDry in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Get EuroDry alerts:

NASDAQ EDRY traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.43. 30,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,025. The company has a market cap of $64.92 million, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.20. EuroDry has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.72. EuroDry had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 23.34%. On average, analysts expect that EuroDry will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDRY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in EuroDry by 12,695.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EuroDry by 5,191.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in EuroDry in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in EuroDry by 282.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.