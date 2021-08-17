Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies for patients with cancer and infectious diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S is based in COPENHAGEN, Denmark. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EVAX. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of EVAX stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $5.50. 37,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,937. The company has a market capitalization of $105.59 million and a PE ratio of -5.67. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the first quarter valued at about $512,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the first quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the first quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD grew its stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S by 2.2% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 235,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 4.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

