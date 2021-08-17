Everett Harris & Co. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN stock opened at $189.15 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.16. The stock has a market cap of $174.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

