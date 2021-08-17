Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 2,171 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 887,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.3% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $146,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $177.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $177.89.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

