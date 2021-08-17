EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.25

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.97 million, a P/E ratio of -44.42 and a beta of 1.35.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 508,357 shares in the company, valued at $17,172,299.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 2,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $51,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 110,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,486. Corporate insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in EverQuote by 217.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in EverQuote during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in EverQuote by 26.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in EverQuote by 93.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

