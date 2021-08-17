EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVRZF opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23. EVRAZ has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. EVRAZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

