Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 84,065 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,065 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $45,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.24. The stock had a trading volume of 309,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,891. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $77.36 and a 12 month high of $118.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

