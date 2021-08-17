Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $8.95 Million Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,431 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $8,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $822,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,887,000 after acquiring an additional 142,030 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $691,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 526,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,461,000 after acquiring an additional 130,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Truist raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.15.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.93. 5,831,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,961,510. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $45.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.52) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,007. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,350 shares of company stock worth $1,755,575 in the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.