Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 33,936 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,936 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of Caesars Entertainment worth $14,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,245,000 after buying an additional 1,163,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,791,000 after buying an additional 1,279,033 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,676,000 after buying an additional 101,115 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,580,000 after purchasing an additional 38,583 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,388,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,394,000 after purchasing an additional 197,923 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CZR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.93.

NASDAQ CZR traded down $3.29 on Tuesday, hitting $84.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,665,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,003. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $113.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 3.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $268,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,262.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,306.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

