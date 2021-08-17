Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 7,072 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,072 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $11,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 67,498 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,150,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 56,582 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 225,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 83,553 shares during the period. 33.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IGT traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,404,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.77 and a beta of 2.18. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.94.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

