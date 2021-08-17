Exeter Financial LLC Has $2.58 Million Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Exeter Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 1.5% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $91,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.69.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,143. The stock has a market cap of $147.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $67.78 and a 12 month high of $105.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.8915 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

