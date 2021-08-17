Exeter Financial LLC Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Exeter Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,898 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on T shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

AT&T stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.19. The company had a trading volume of 19,856,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,802,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $201.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.49. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

