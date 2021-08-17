Exeter Financial LLC Purchases 2,351 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,402,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,308 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,202,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,970,000 after purchasing an additional 254,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,904,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $829,833,000 after acquiring an additional 409,200 shares during the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.42. The company had a trading volume of 68,594,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,970,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.49. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

