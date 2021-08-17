Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.46.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXE shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Extendicare to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of EXE stock remained flat at $C$8.01 on Thursday. 70,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. Extendicare has a 1-year low of C$5.06 and a 1-year high of C$8.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$717.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Extendicare’s payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

