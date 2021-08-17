EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at HC Wainwright

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of EYEG opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.15.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,377,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $12,102,467.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 58.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 193.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 84,227 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,101 shares in the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

