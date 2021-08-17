F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lowered its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,975 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. F5 Networks accounts for approximately 2.4% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of F5 Networks worth $13,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marie Myers sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $352,115.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,232.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $45,903.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,118 shares of company stock valued at $2,539,159. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

F5 Networks stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.49. 3,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,975. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

