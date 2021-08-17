Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $89.50, but opened at $93.35. Fabrinet shares last traded at $95.32, with a volume of 637 shares.
The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.
Several research firms recently commented on FN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.
The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.21.
About Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)
Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.
