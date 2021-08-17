Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $562.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total transaction of $8,634,154.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,669,429.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,086 shares of company stock valued at $27,929,875 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 145,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after acquiring an additional 37,795 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at about $898,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.5% in the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO opened at $448.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $553.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

