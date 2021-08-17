Fast Track Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTRK) Short Interest Up 52.1% in July

Fast Track Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTRK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,278,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FTRK stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Fast Track Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.37.

Get Fast Track Solutions alerts:

Fast Track Solutions Company Profile

Fast Track Solutions Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to affect an asset acquisition, merger, exchange of capital stock, or other business combination with a domestic or foreign business. Previously, the company was engaged in developing and manufacturing vertical axis wind turbine systems.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fast Track Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Track Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.