Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.92 Million

Analysts expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to post sales of $83.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.00 million to $84.80 million. Fastly reported sales of $70.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year sales of $345.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $340.80 million to $348.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $409.18 million, with estimates ranging from $396.50 million to $423.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. Fastly has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.93.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $820,957.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,869,692.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,223,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,807 shares of company stock worth $6,829,343. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fastly by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,659,000 after acquiring an additional 396,329 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fastly by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,869,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,444,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,272,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,644,000 after acquiring an additional 440,740 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fastly by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after acquiring an additional 967,157 shares during the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

